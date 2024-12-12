Aaliyah Kashyap marries Shane Gregoire in intimate Mumbai ceremony

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, tied the knot with her long-time partner Shane Gregoire in a heartfelt wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. The couple celebrated their union in the presence of close family and friends, blending love and tradition in a picturesque setting.

Aaliyah took to Instagram to share glimpses of her special day, posting a series of stunning photos from the ceremony. Captioned simply with “Now and forever,” the images radiated joy and elegance. Fans and followers were quick to shower the couple with love and blessings in the comments.

The ceremony’s charm was also highlighted by Aaliyah’s makeup artist, Shraddha Luthra, who shared her own behind-the-scenes snapshots from the wedding. The pictures offered a sneak peek into the celebrations, giving fans a chance to revel in the magical moments of the day.

In the weeks leading up to the wedding, Anurag Kashyap shared a touching post on Instagram, reflecting on the bittersweet emotions of seeing his daughter embark on this new chapter. He described their “last movie date” together before her big day. The duo watched ‘I Want to Talk’, a poignant film by Shoojit Sircar featuring Abhishek Bachchan.

Anurag’s heartfelt note captured the depth of his feelings as he cherished this moment with Aaliyah. “My daughter gets married in a couple of weeks, and we went on our last movie date together. Watching this beautiful film was like a deep cleansing of the soul. I laughed, I teared up, and I reflected on life’s marathons. It’s a film that speaks to the heart,” he wrote, urging others to watch the movie while it was still in theaters.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire had announced their engagement in May 2023 after a private proposal in Mumbai. Their journey, from sharing this joyful news to walking down the aisle, has been nothing short of heartwarming.