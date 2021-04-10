Aahana Kumra says being an actress she understands the power and influence of cinema, and that is the reason she never wants to be a part of a project that does not offer a respectful portrayal of women.

“I know as an actress, I have the power to influence people, and I want to do it in the right direction. Films can have an enormous impact on society, especially young minds. So, I never want to be associated with a project that will showcase women in a poor light. It’s important and a high time to have conversations around women’s rights and safety,” she said.

Aahana recently wrapped up her shooting schedule of Madhur Bhandarkar’s film “India Lockdown”. She will be seen in the upcoming short film “Happy Birthday” alongside Anupam Kher.