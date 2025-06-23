‘A Wednesday’ still resonates: Neeraj Pandey reflects on his game-changing debut

Some films come and go, but a few leave a lasting imprint. ‘A Wednesday’, Neeraj Pandey’s 2008 directorial debut, is one such movie that continues to strike a powerful chord with audiences even after more than a decade.

Looking back on his journey, Neeraj Pandey recently shared how ‘A Wednesday’ was a turning point in his life, both as a filmmaker and as a storyteller.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey revealed that making the film was a bold move. It defied popular trends of the time, whether in terms of story structure, casting, or overall presentation.

He explained, “It’s fascinating that even after so many years, whenever I sit for a press conference, ‘A Wednesday’ always comes up. It’s as if I’ve never really moved past that first film, and I don’t mind. It shaped me.”

Pandey emphasized that he made the movie with actors he truly believed in, choosing a format that wasn’t typical of mainstream Bollywood back then.

“The story, the casting, the style—it all went against what was popular. But when you see the audience not just accepting it but wholeheartedly loving it, it changes you. It makes you more careful, more thoughtful. You start to feel the weight of responsibility. You realise you need to honour the trust people place in your stories,” he said.

‘ A Wednesday’ revolves around a tense cat-and-mouse game between a soon-to-retire Mumbai police commissioner, played by Anupam Kher, and an ordinary man, portrayed by the brilliant Naseeruddin Shah.

What starts as a phone call quickly escalates into a full-blown city crisis, as the “common man” threatens to set off bombs unless his demands are met. What follows is a gripping exploration of justice, frustration, and the power of a single voice in a vast system.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Shital Bhatia, and Anjum Rizvi, the film was widely praised for its fast-paced storytelling, sharp dialogues, and exceptional performances. It was a commercial success and earned numerous awards.