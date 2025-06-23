‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ turns 13: A cult classic that changed Bollywood in so many ways

It’s been 13 years since ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ burst onto the big screen and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema.

Released in two parts in 2012, Anurag Kashyap’s gritty crime saga didn’t just entertain. It shifted the way stories were told in Bollywood.

On Sunday, June 22, fans and cast members celebrated the film’s milestone. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose role as Faizal Khan became a turning point in his career, shared a nostalgic post on Instagram.

In the photo, Nawazuddin is seen quietly standing beside Kashyap, who is casually smoking near a tree. Simple, yet powerful.

“Celebrating 13 years of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’,” Nawazuddin captioned the picture.

The post immediately caught the attention of fans who flooded the comments with excitement and longing for more. One user called them an “unbeatable combo” and urged for another collaboration.

Another fan joked about Nawazuddin patiently waiting for half a cigarette, referencing a famous scene from the film.

Some even began speculating about a possible third installment, writing, “Tabahi I mean ‘Gangs of Wasseypur 3’.”

Manoj Bajpayee, who immortalized the character of Sardar Khan, also paid tribute. In his post, he wrote, “Hazraat, Hazraat, Hazraat! 13 years ago, ‘Wasseypur’ redefined Indian cinema. A saga of coal, crime, and cult dialogues that still echo across screens and streets. More than a project, this became a moment in history, one that shaped Indian cult cinema forever.”

‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ was not your usual Bollywood film. Spanning nearly 70 years, from 1941 to 2009, it unraveled the bloody power struggles, coal mafia wars, and multi-generational rivalries in the town of Dhanbad.

The film’s raw language, dark humor, and unforgettable one-liners instantly connected with audiences who were looking for something more than the usual song-and-dance formula.

It wasn’t just a hit in theatres. Over the years, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ has gained legendary status. Whether it’s the iconic characters, razor-sharp dialogues, or the distinctive storytelling, the film is now studied, quoted, and loved by movie buffs across generations.