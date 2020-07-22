Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala are all set to bring their new drama series A Suitable Boy and this new still from the film says it all.

Recently, a still featuring lead actors Ishaan and Tanya has been surfacing on the internet giving a glimpse of the two characters. The picture shows actors Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala in a celebratory mode.

Ishaan is dressed in a cream sherwani with a pale blue and gold-rimmed safa while Tanya sports a bright purple and white-bordered sari. She is also wearing heavy jewellery and has gajra in her hair.

A Suitable Boy, helmed by veteran international filmmaker of Indian origin Mira Nair, is a novel by writer Vikram Seth. The novel tells the story of spirited university student Lata (Tanya) in 1951 at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election. It is a tale charting the fortunes of four large families and exploring India and its rich and varied culture at a crucial point in its history.

The series also features actors including Rasika Dugal, Namit Das, Gagan Dev Riar, Danesh Razvi, Mikhail Sen and Mahira Kakkar. It will be available on Netflix.

“Love doesn’t recognise borders, love simply is..Bringing you the story of Maan, Saeeda and a lot more #asuitableboy coming on @netflix_in soon @bbc #lookoutpoint,” he wrote in his post, sharing the trailer. In the series, Ishaan plays a character called Maan, son of a politician who is smitten by a courtesan, Saeda Bai (played by Tabu).

The trailer of the series was unveiled earlier this month on July 11 that raises the familiar thematic beats from the book.