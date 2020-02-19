While Ranveer Singh’s look as Kapil Dev from his next flick was released by the makers last year, fans have been waiting for Deepika Padukone’s. After the longest wait it seems, the makers on Wednesday unveiled Padukone’s first look as Romi Dev in 83’.

83’ is based on Indian cricket team’s win at 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh is playing the lead role of Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the winning team.

Standing alongside Ranveer Singh aka Kapil Dev in the photo, Deepika as Romi is all set to turn the supportive wife of the 1983 world cup winning team’s captain. Her resemblance is uncanny.

Sharing the first look from Kabir Khan’s ‘83 on her official Instagram handle, Deepika expressed that she is elated to play a small but very significant part in a story that is registered in the sport’s history. The actress wrote, “To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I’ve seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own…#thisis83 (sic).”

In the photo, we can see Deepika as Romi looking admiringly at Ranveer aka Kapil, who is seen dressed in an Indian team’s navy blue blazer.

Meanwhile, Ranveer too shared the photo on his Instagram and wrote, “The Wind beneath my Wings The Heart of the Hurricane. @deepikapadukone #DeepikaAsRomiDev (sic).”

The shooting of Kabir Khan’s 83′ was wrapped up in October, last year. The film started making the rounds even before its shooting began in May last year. The entire cast of the film flew to Dharamshala to get trained under professional cricketers like Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath. The actors took to social media to share several videos and pictures from their training session. Even after the shooting began, the actors were seen posting pictures from the sets.