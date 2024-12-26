Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ to hit OTT on THIS date

Holiday spirit and the spooky spirits are set to collide! Kartik Aaryan’s blockbuster horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ drops OTT release details. Released on Diwali, November 1, the film is now going to enthral fans on the small screen. Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is going to release on Netflix on December 27. The makers took to social media to make the anticipated announcement with referential humour.

Making Christmas special for fans, the streaming giant revealed the release date of the third instalment of the horror-comedy franchise on December 25. The short video features Kartik Aaryan as the charlatan ghostbuster Ruhaan “Rooh Baba” Randhawa. He is seen running from a threat and he collides with the glass. The scene is reminiscent of a sequence from the film where Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Ashwini Kalsekar crash into a glass door, making the iconic Netflix intro sound. The video ends with the message, “December 27.” The accompanying caption reads, “TUDUM: @kartikaaryan has an X-mas surprise for you! Coming soon.”

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film boasts an ensemble cast. Apart from Kartik, it also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Vijay Raaz. In the film, Dimir and her uncle recruit Kartik for his pretend ghostbuster antics to get back their ancestral mansion. Following a series of comic sequences and red herrings, the film ends with an unanticipated climax.

Upon release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ clashed with Rohit Shetty’s studded film ‘Singham Again.’ Despite stiff competition, the horror-comedy managed to rack up over 400 crores globally, making it the actor’s personal best. Meanwhile, the film is the third instalment of the horror-comedy franchise which found its inception in 2007. With Priyadarshan at the helm, Akshay Kumar led the title with Vidya Balan. Developed with a budget of 32 crores, it racked up 82.84 crores.

Subsequently, for the 2021 film, Anees Bazmee and Kartik took over the reins as the director and the protagonist. The film also starred Tabu in a double role. The makers developed it with a budget of 70 crores, and the film recorded 266.88 crores at the box office. Meanwhile, the third title collected around 417 crores at the global box office. Moving ahead, a fourth film is likely on the cards.