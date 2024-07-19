Dhadak marks 6th anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor’s stellar rise in Bollywood

Today marks the 6th anniversary of ‘Dhadak,’ a film that catapulted Janhvi Kapoor into the spotlight as one of Bollywood’s most promising newcomers. Released in 2018, ‘Dhadak’ not only became a box office hit but also cemented Janhvi’s status as a talent to watch in the industry.

Hailing from the esteemed Kapoor family, Janhvi Kapoor chose a path distinct from her family’s legacy to make her debut in Bollywood. Starring alongside Ishaan Khatter, she took on the emotionally charged narrative of ‘Dhadak,’ a desi romantic drama that resonated deeply with audiences across the globe.

Guided by mentor Karan Johar, ‘Dhadak’ surpassed expectations by crossing the 100-crore mark worldwide, showcasing Janhvi’s ability to connect with viewers on a profound level. Her portrayal of a young woman navigating love amidst societal challenges highlighted her raw talent and set her apart in a year teeming with new talent.

Advertisement

Since her breakout role in ‘Dhadak,’ Janhvi Kapoor has continued to challenge herself with diverse and complex characters. From embodying the brave pilot in ‘Gunjan Saxena’ to portraying a woman possessed in ‘Roohi’ and a determined survivor in ‘Mili,’ Janhvi has consistently chosen roles that push boundaries and showcase her acting range.

As we commemorate the 6th anniversary of ‘Dhadak,’ Janhvi Kapoor’s journey in Bollywood unfolds with promise and purpose. Her dedication to her craft and her willingness to take on challenging roles indicate that she is here to stay, carving out a niche for herself in the industry.

Janhvi Kapoor’s evolution from a promising debutante to a seasoned actress serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors and a testament to the enduring power of talent and determination in the world of cinema.