13 Years After ‘Ishaqzaade’, Arjun Kapoor reflects, and dad Boney has the sweetest reaction

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor just took a walk down memory lane—and his dad, veteran producer Boney Kapoor, couldn’t be prouder.

As Arjun celebrated 13 years since his breakout debut in ‘Ishaqzaade’, the actor marked the occasion with an emotional and inspiring Instagram post. Along with throwback pictures of his younger self, Arjun wrote a heartfelt letter to the boy who once dreamed of making it big on the silver screen.

His words didn’t just hit home with fans—they also touched a proud father’s heart.

Boney Kapoor, never one to shy away from showing love for his children, dropped a comment that’s now melting hearts across the internet: “Best son, Adorable man, Best future awaits him ❤️❤️❤️”

And just like that, the internet had a wholesome moment.

‘Ishaqzaade’, which released in 2012, wasn’t just Arjun’s debut—it was a statement. Starring opposite Parineeti Chopra, he played Parma, a hot-headed Romeo from a political family in rural India.

The film was gritty, fiery, and filled with passion. And Arjun, despite being a newcomer, brought raw energy to the screen that audiences instantly connected with.

From that point on, his filmography turned into a mixed bag of genres and roles. Whether it was the suave modern husband in ‘Ki & Ka’, the action-packed bromance of ‘Gunday’, or the emotional rollercoaster of ‘Half Girlfriend’, Arjun hasn’t shied away from experimenting.

While not all of his films hit box office gold, his commitment to trying something new has always been appreciated. His recent role in ‘Singham Again’ (2024) helped put him back in the spotlight, earning praise for his powerful screen presence.

In his anniversary post, Arjun opened up about how far he has come—not just as an actor, but as a person.

“If I could tell that young boy anything, I’d say ‘You’ll make mistakes, you’ll have wins, you’ll have setbacks, but never stop believing in the magic of the movies.”

With over a decade of experience under his belt and a fresh wave of admiration from fans and colleagues, Arjun seems ready for a new chapter.