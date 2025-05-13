Bhumi Pednekar takes over ‘The Royals’ with a performance you can’t miss!

Bhumi Pednekar is stealing the spotlight in ‘The Royals’, the latest web series to make waves on the streaming scene.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, this glitzy drama brings a fierce and ambitious character to life, and it’s all thanks to Bhumi’s powerful portrayal of Sophia Shekhar – a role that is as layered and complex as the actress herself.

Advertisement

In a recent chat about the casting process, director Priyanka Ghose revealed the thought behind picking Bhumi for the role in ‘The Royals’.

Advertisement

Ghose said, “Sophia’s impulsiveness is on paper, but we knew Bhumi could bring it to life without making it feel too much. It’s a rare trait, and honestly, with another actor, I might have been skeptical. In India, authoritative women don’t always get the love they deserve. But Bhumi has this rare balance of softness and vulnerability. Sophia is flawed, and only Bhumi could make her both compelling and relatable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

Sophia Shekhar, the character Bhumi plays, is far from perfect. She’s a driven entrepreneur who knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to fight for it, but she’s also dealing with her own flaws and vulnerabilities.

Bhumi takes this complex character and makes her effortlessly likable – combining a potent mix of humor, intensity, and sass to create someone who feels real and multidimensional.

Audiences have been loving her portrayal, especially her ability to juggle sharp intellect with raw emotion. Bhumi shares this on-screen chemistry with Ishaan Khatter, and together, they bring a compelling energy that has fans glued to their screens.

Whether she’s commanding the room with her fierce determination or letting her guard down with a touch of vulnerability, Bhumi gives Sophia a magnetic presence that keeps viewers invested.

But this role is not just a career milestone for Bhumi. It’s also a reflection of her growth as an actor. Sophia isn’t a cookie-cutter character; she’s messy, ambitious, and unapologetically real. It’s the kind of role that makes you root for the character, even when she’s making mistakes or facing challenges.

And that’s precisely what makes Bhumi’s portrayal so special – she brings a level of authenticity and depth that makes Sophia feel like a person you could know in real life.