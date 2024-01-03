12th Fail’s real-life love: Manoj Sharma’s journey with Shraddha Joshi

In a heartwarming revelation, the real-life inspiration behind Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s recent film “12th Fail,” IPS officer Manoj Sharma, and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, have opened up about their unconventional love story that defies societal norms. The film, featuring the talented Vikrant Massey, drew inspiration from the real-life journey of this dynamic couple.

Manoj Sharma, a self-proclaimed believer in the power of love, shared his determination to be the perfect life partner for Shraddha. Despite the demanding nature of their academic pursuits, Manoj dedicated himself to winning Shraddha’s heart. Their paths first crossed at a UPSC coaching center in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, where a teacher suggested a meeting due to Shraddha’s interest in Hindi literature.

Recalling the initial encounter, Manoj expressed how he was instantly captivated by Shraddha Joshi’s name and the fact that she hailed from the picturesque city of Almora. He reminisced, “Ek toh naam Shraddha, uppar se sheher Almora. That day only I felt that there is something special about her.” Over time, Manoj developed genuine feelings for Shraddha and bravely confessed them to her.

However, Shraddha Joshi, initially taken aback, declined to reciprocate, exclaiming, “Are you mad?” Undeterred, Manoj persisted in his pursuit, determined to convince Shraddha that he was indeed the ideal partner for her. In a bid to forge a connection, he proposed, “Can we be friends at least?” This marked the beginning of a journey that would redefine their lives.

To win Shraddha’s heart, Manoj went to great lengths, even learning how to make tea. It was a gesture stemming from the understanding that she hailed from the mountains. The love for tea is deeply ingrained there. He humorously shared, “Shraddha’s life depends on tea, pahaadi aadmi ko sote samay bhi chai chahiye aur uthte samay bhi.” (A person from the mountains wants tea when he sleeps and wakes up.) This charming effort to embrace Shraddha’s preferences became a symbol of Manoj’s commitment.

Their story, filled with twists and turns, eventually blossomed into a beautiful romance, challenging societal norms and showcasing the resilience of true love. Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Joshi’s journey serves as an inspiring testament to the transformative power of love and determination in overcoming obstacles, echoing the timeless theme that love knows no boundaries.