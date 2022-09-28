Bollywood wishes the actor Ranbir Kapoor on his 40th Birthday

Bollywood and fans pour warm wishes for actor Ranbir Kapoor over their respective social media handles as the actor turns 40 today. Ranbir Kapoor was currently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s multi-starer blockbuster film ‘Brahmastra’ alongside his wife and co-star, Alia Bhatt.

Today on the occasion of Ranbir’s birthday, director Ayan Mukerji launched Brahmastra’s new song, that is, protagonist Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor)’s theme track.

Taking to social media, veteran actress Neetu Singh Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note for her son Ranbir and called him her ‘Shakti Astra’

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a lovely picture of himself with Ranbir saying he is proud of him

Soni Razdan, Ranbir’s mother-in-law and Alia Bhatt’s mother, took it to her Instagram handle and wished her son-in-law by sharing some of his wedding pictures.

Actress and cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram story with the sticker of “Living Legend”

Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Ranbir Kapoor

