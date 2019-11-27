Bobby Deol and Chandan Roy Sanyal will soon be seen in Prakash Jha’s debut web show.

Details of the yet-to-be-titled show have been kept under wraps. What the storyline and other actors are to be has also not been announced yet.

Sanyal shared his excitement about working with Prakash Jha. He said, ” I have always said that the web is a great platform for actors and filmmakers to explore different themes and genres. Now, with this new web series, I get to work with one of my favourite directors, Prakash Jha,” news agency IANS quoted him as saying.

“The story of the show is quite captivating and it will be great to work with him and an actor like Bobby Deol. I cannot reveal much but I will say that you will get to see a different side of us in the show,” he added.

Chandan was recently seen in film Jabariya Jodi and web series like Bhram and Hawa Badle Hassu.

His Bengali film, Urojahaj (The Flight) was screened at the Kolkata International Film Festival and was well-received by all.

While Bobby Deol was last seen in multi-starrer comedy-drama Housefull 4, Prakash Jha was also seen in a short role in Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh.

