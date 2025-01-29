BLACKPINK’s Rosé creates K-pop history on Billboard with ‘APT’ ft. Bruno Mars

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars dropped the biggest musical collaboration of 2024. Ever since the release of their collaborative track ‘APT,’ the duo has captured the music scene like wildfire. The track has been breaking records and creating history ever since. Now, as the songstress’ wall of fame keeps expanding, it has created K-pop history. For the week ending on February 1, ‘APT’ peaked at No. 3 in its 14th week on the Billboard Hot 100. This makes Rosé the first K-pop act (including groups) to boast the feat.

Moreover, the songstress has achieved another K-pop milestone. Earlier this week, Billboard announced that ‘APT’ hit No. 1 on its Pop Airplay chart. The list measures weekly plays on mainstream U.S. Top 40 radio stations. This makes Rosé the first K-pop artist to top the coveted chart.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars maintained its No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart this week. This makes the collaborative track the first K-pop song ever to top the chart for 13 weeks. Additionally, the track maintained its footing at No. 2 on the Global 200. It also stands at No. 2 on the Digital Song Sales chart and No. 6 on the Streaming Songs chart. On the other hand, it peaked at No. 7 on the Radio Songs chart.

Previously, on January 19 at around 4 a.m. KST, Rosé and Bruno Mars’ chart-buster ‘APT’ racked up 900 million views. This made it the fastest K-pop track to do so. Prior to this, the track became the quickest to reach 800 million views on January 7. Moreover, On December 28, 2024, ‘APT’ became the fastest music video to achieve 700 million views.

Coming to her other tracks, Rosé’s ‘Toxic Till the End’ ranked No. 38 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. Moreover, it stands at No. 63 on the Global 200 in its seventh week. Meanwhile, ‘Number One Girl’ is at No. 109 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 172 on the Global 200 in its ninth week.