BTS’ Jin welcomes J-Hope as he completes his military service

Following BTS’ oldest member Jin, J-Hope becomes the second band member to complete his mandatory military service on October 17. He served in the military as a training instructor at the 36th Infantry Division in Gangwon Province. Following his discharge, J-Hope was received by Jin who came bearing flowers.

Dressed in a white tee, red jacket, and shades, Jin welcomed his band member. Since then, photos and videos of the two have taken over the internet. Sending the BTS fandom, the ARMY into a laughter ride, Jin sat down holding a mic for J-Hope as he addressed the media.

[EXCLUSIVE] #JHOPE is officially discharged from s. military! Advertisement HOBI IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/mUbw2cvrNw — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) October 17, 2024



During the media interaction, J-Hope said, “First of all, thank you so much. I completed my service in good health. I’m really grateful. During my one year and six months of military life, I served as an instructor, so I went on many marches. Every time, I saw many citizens of Wonju. I want to convey my gratitude to the citizens of Wonju who always greeted me and supported me. It was very touching.”

SEOKJIN PROUD SMILE FOR HOBI pic.twitter.com/Tpi8aQZh5a — hope⁷ (@winnttaebear) October 17, 2024



He also added, “What I really felt over the past one year and six months is the immense dedication and hard work of the soldiers who protect our country. They are doing so much for the nation. I feel as if it will be meaningful to give those people warm interest and love.”

Moreover, after his discharge, J-Hope also hosted a live session on Weverse to interact with his fans. During the conversation, he spoke about his military life and mentioned how he felt that he learnt a lot during this time. His time in the military helped him connect with himself and society much more. Meanwhile, as J-Hope completes his service, the other members of BTS- Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, V, and RM will complete their service by June 2025. Subsequently, the band members will reunite for group music.

Meanwhile, Jin will release his solo album ‘HAPPY’ on November 15. Ahead of the album, the K-pop idol will drop a pre-release track. The music video of the pre-release will drop on October 25. The album will feature six tracks. These include- ‘Running Wild,’ ‘I’ll Be There,’ ‘Another Level,’ ‘Falling,’ ‘Heart on the Window’ (featuring Wendy), and ‘I Will Come to You.’