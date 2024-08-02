SECRET’s Jun Hyosung considers headlining true-crime film ‘Bound to be a Devil’

Girl group SECRET’s Jun Hyosung has been offered the lead role in the upcoming true-crime film titled, ‘Bound to be a Devil.’ The story is based on the real-life Busan case called the ‘roundhouse kick’ case which garnered massive public attention and sparked a national outrage two years back. If the songstress greenlights the project, it will prove to be a personal milestone for her as it will be her first lead role after 15 years since her debut with the girl group. Previously, Hyosung appeared in hit dramas including ‘Celebrity’ and ‘Memorist’ among others.

On August 1, OSEN reported that Jun Hyosung is being cast as the lead in the upcoming film “Bound to be a Devil” which is inspired by the notorious crime that took place in Busan, South Korea, sparking a national outrage two years ago. Responding to the report, a representative from Jun Hyosung’s agency Alien Company confirmed, “It is true that she has received an offer to star in ‘Bound to be a Devil.’ She is currently reviewing the offer positively.” For the upcoming film, the singer has been offered the role of the victim.

The slated film, ‘Bound to be a Devil’ is based on the ‘roundhouse kick’ case that shook South Korea and instigated a major public fury. The crime took place in Busan on May 22, 2022. The horrific incident occurred at the victim’s apartment in Busanjin District. A man in his 30s, identified by his surname, Lee, followed and attacked the victim with a roundhouse kick to the back of her head at the entrance of her apartment. He repeatedly hit her until she lost consciousness. It was reported that there was no prior acquaintance between the assailant and the victim.

The case attracted public attention when the CCTV footage was released, where the perpetrator was seen dragging the woman’s senseless body to a blind spot. Lee was later sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted sexual assault and murder.

The film aims to delve into the broader issues of randomised assaults and societal retaliation in Korea, referring to the elements from the Busan incident. Notably, the real-life victim has been involved as a consultant to develop the film’s script.

“Bound to be a Devil” is scheduled to go on floors in mid-August and aims for a release next year. It will be helmed by director Lim Young Jae, known for directing ‘Yellow Dog,’ ‘I Can Only See,’ ‘Black Hand,’ among others. Since the announcement, fans have been waiting to find out how the makers will deal with the sensitive case and raise essential questions.