BLACKPINK in the area! World Tour 2025 announced

The most-awaited news for the BLINKs is here! The global K-pop quartet BLACKPINK has announced their anticipated world tour in a stunning teaser. Comprising of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, the members are returning as a group after a hiatus. While they have been pursuing solo careers, their bond remains as strong as ever as they return to take the world stage with their electric set. After teasing a smashing comeback and a world tour last year, fans are closer to witnessing the exhilarating musical extravaganza.

The quartet dropped a short teaser sending fans into a frenzy. The video opens with pitch darkness which cuts to the bird’s eye view of a stadium buzzing with fans as they cheer for their favourite K-pop band. Soon, we see the silhouettes of the members as they gear up to set the stage ablaze. Soon, BLACKPINK is scrawled across the screen in a pink shade with the simple message “2025 World Tour.” The dates and the official schedule are yet to be released.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)



Fans eagerly await the event, especially since the group hasn’t made a collective appearance since November 2023. Meanwhile, all four members of BLACKPINK have been pursuing solo projects. Jisoo has made a return to acting with her latest film and drama roles. She is also returning to the music scene with her album ‘AMORTAGE.’ Jennie is busy working on her debut solo album, Rosé has signed with THE BLACK LABEL and released the global hit ‘APT’ with Bruno Mars. Meanwhile, Lisa recently achieved global chart success with her comeback single, ‘ROCKSTAR.’ She is also a part of the cast of ‘White Lotus’ season 3. Despite going with different labels for their solo stints, the group remains under YG Entertainment.

Also Read: ‘Taxi Driver 3’ cast and release date OUT!

Notably, the bond among the members has remained strong despite being away from group activities. In a January interview with Billboard, Jennie iterated how the group stays close even while pursuing solo careers. “Even though we know we can’t see each other so much, it doesn’t really feel any different than all the other years because we know we’re here for each other. They’re literally a phone call away. And at this point, we respect each other’s space so much. So, if there’s anything to be happy for, to celebrate, we’re all in it together.”