‘Taxi Driver 3’ cast and release date OUT!

K-drama fans finally have news on the awaited third chapter of the hit crime series ‘Taxi Driver.’ The makers have unveiled the cast and the release date of the fan-favourite drama. The series is an adaptation of the eponymous webtoon. It focuses on a secretive taxi service that delivers justice on behalf of victims who have did not get their due from the legal system. Now, SBS has officially announced that ‘Taxi Driver 3’ will premiere in the second half of 2025.

On February 6, the network stated, “The new season of the ‘Taxi Driver’ series, which has received immense love from viewers, is officially scheduled to air on SBS in the second half of the year.” The announcement has piqued fans’ curiosities and anticipation as they wait for another captivating and thrilling saga.

The Rainbow Taxi team will return for ‘Taxi Driver 3.’ Fans will once again catch the OG team driven to deliver justice in their own way. Lee Je Hoon returns as Kim Do Gi, the ace driver of the renowned Rainbow Taxi. Kim Eui Sung will return to essay the role of Jang Sung Cheol, the team’s steadfast leader. Pyo Ye Jin reprises his role as the skilled hacker Ahn Go Eun, Moreover, Jang Hyuk Jin and Bae Yoo Ram will return as Choi Kyung Goo and Park Jin Uhn, the never-failing engineering duo. With their bond stronger than ever, fans are brimming with excitement about what lies in store.

Before Season 2 wrapped, Lee Je Hoon expressed his eagerness for another thrilling ride. He said, “I would love to create another story with this family.”

Writer Oh Sang Ho, the mind behind the first two seasons, has returned to pen another tantalising chapter. This time, he’s teaming up with director Kang Bo Seung. Notably, Bo Seung co-directed ‘Dr. Romantic 3.’ The series will keep the signature elements of previous seasons while expanding its world with a bigger and better storyline.