Bigg Boss OTT 2 prize money: How much will the winner and runner-up get?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has taken us on a roller-coaster ride, captivating both contestants and viewers alike. This season’s housemates have kept us glued with their witty exchanges, impassioned debates, and thought-provoking conversations. As we draw near to the grand finale, let’s shift our focus to the much-anticipated prize money that awaits the ultimate winners.

In the tradition of the show, the winner receives a substantial cash prize. This time around, the contestant who claims the coveted trophy will also walk away with a prize of Rs 25 lakh.

In addition to that, the winner of this show will enjoy a lifetime supply of groceries.

While the show’s creators have not announced this sum formally, a conversation between Manisha Rani and Abhishek in one of the episodes hinted at the potential amount. Manisha Rani shared her intention to allocate Rs 5 lakh of her winnings to Abhishek.

Salman Khan will grace the stage as the host of the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, scheduled for August 14. On Monday, the finale episode will be accessible for free on the Jio Cinema app, starting from 9 pm.

In an unprecedented move, this marks the first time the reality show’s grand finale won’t be held on a Sunday. Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, has earned the distinction of being the show’s first finalist and the ultimate house captain. Joining him in the finals are Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, and Bebika Dhurve. The anticipation for the grand finale continues to mount as these contestants vie for the illustrious title.