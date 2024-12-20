BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Han So Hee respond to dating rumours

K-pop idol, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and K-drama star, Han So Hee recently stirred dating rumours. After the duo posted a string of similar photos on social media, hawk-eyed fans started linking the two together. However, both the stars’ agencies have rebuffed the dating rumours.

On December 20, 2024, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s agency Galaxy Corporation released an official statement regarding the artist’s dating rumours with ‘Nevertheless’ actress Han So Hee. “The dating rumours between the two are completely untrue.” Additionally, Han So Hee’s agency, 9ATO Entertainment also dismissed the rumors claiming them as false. They reiterated, “The rumours about her relationship with G-Dragon are not true. They don’t have any particular friendship with each other.”

Recently, the two stars’ posts on online communities stirred fans’ suspicions that G-Dragon and Han So Hee might be dating. Curious fans started speculating that the two are engaging in ‘Lovestagram.’ Fans pointed out similar photos shared by their respective social media accounts. In the images, the duo appeared to be posing on identical black chairs, seemingly taken at the same location. They also posted photos of a wall with the phrase ‘LOVE FOR LIFE’ written on it. This further fueled the rumours.

On the work front, G-Dragon recently made a comeback following a seven-year hiatus, with the new single ‘POWER.’ Moving ahead, he will also spearhead the variety show ‘GD and Friends’ along with PD Kim Tae Ho. The show will feature the BIGBANG member with his celebrity friends. These include celebrities like Kim Soo-Hyun, Kim Go-Eun, Im Si-Wan, Jung Hae-In and other actors, comedians, and K-pop idols.

On the other hand, Han So Hee’s last was ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ with Park Seo-Joon. Her next is a noir film tentatively titled ‘Project Y,’ co-starring Jeon Jong Seo.