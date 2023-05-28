IIFA Awards 2023: Check out the big winners

Literally known as The Oscars of Bollywood, the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023 were held in Abu Dhabi. The awards commenced for two days, Friday and Saturday, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island. All Bollywood’s big names paid tribute to their associates and celebrated as some delivered colourful performances.

The awards for technical categories, such as cinematography, screenplay, dialogue and editing, were announced on Friday, While the main dazzling event took place on Saturday. Many films bagged the awards in many categories like best film, best actor best actress and many more.

Bollywood fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva and the biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi were the major winners at this year’s International Indian Film Academy Awards.

On Friday night at IIFA Rocks, the night was dedicated to music and fashion. in which sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi won awards for technical categories, cinematography, screenplay and dialogue. The film, about real-life gangster Ganga Harjivandas Kathiawadi, a mafia head in 1960s Bombay, stars Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Where as on Saturday Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for her performance in the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha won the award for best screenplay.

Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, was adjudged the winner of best special effects (visual).

Hrithik Roshan was chosen as the best actor in the leading role for Vikram Vedhan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 won two awards, Choreographer duo Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves won the best choreography award for their work on the title track of the film. Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller Drishyam 2 took home the trophy for best editing and Best film.

Here is the list of the winners in different categories

Best Picture – Drishyam 2

Best Director – R Madhavan (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect)

Best Performance In A Leading Role Male – Hrithik Roshan (Vikram Vedha)

Best Performance In A Leading Female – Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role Male – Anil Kapoor (JugJugg Jiyo)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role Female – Mouni Roy (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Best Debut Male – Shantanu Maheshwari (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Babil Khan (Qala)

Best Debut Female – Khushalii Kumar (Dhokha: Round D Corner)

Best Playback Singer Male – Arijit Singh (Kesariya -Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Best Playback Singer Female – Shreya Ghoshal (Rasiya -Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Best Music – Pritam Chakraborty (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Best Lyrics – Amitabh Bhattacharya (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Best Story Original – Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Sheikh (Darlings)

Best Story Adapted – Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak (Drishyam 2)

Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema – Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza (Ved)

Oustanding Achievement in Indian Cinema – Kamal Haasan

Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema – Manish Malhotra

The award show was hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. The event had performances by Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon.

The alluring beauties of Bollywood who attended the IIFA event glitterati include Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet, Nora Fatehi, Aahna Kumra, Manchu Lakshmi, Urvashi Rautela, and Nushrat Bharucha among others.