Kartik Aaryan on the pressure on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ post ‘Stree 2’ success

Following his debut in 2011 with ‘Pyaar Ka Punhnama,’ Kartik Aaryan has carved a niche for himself. The actor is lauded for his impeccable monologue skills, comic timing, suave moves, and diverse acting range. Kartik’s next is the horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhuliyaa 3’ where he reprises his role as Rooh Baba. The second instalment, which marked Kartik’s entry into the franchise emerged as a hit despite fans’ apprehensions. Several netizens thought Kartik wouldn’t be able to deliver as well as Akshay Kumar did in the first film. However, Kartik managed to win hearts earning the moniker of ‘Janta ka Superstar.’

As 2024 is getting its second anticipated horror-comedy following ‘Stree 2,’ the actor opens up on the competition. Additionally, Kartik Aaryan talks about the challenges of making it big as an outsider in the industry.

The last horror-comedy Bollywood title, ‘Stree 2’ broke all records and emerged as the biggest Hindi film of all time. During an interview with Indian Express, Kartik Aaryan opined on the pressure on his upcoming film given the success of ‘Stree 2.’ The actor explained that there are several factors and mathematical calculations that play a role.

Talking about it, he said, “In my journey, I’ve never had anything handed to me. I had to make the plate myself; no one came to me with a platter. No one got me a ₹500 crore director when I started, I worked with all debut directors. So, I haven’t been that lucky, but I know from where my margin can rise. If I am still giving that number, I am content with that. I am not comparing; I am not complaining.”

He further added, “There is mathematics behind it. Like what is the team, what was their last film, what is their next, who is the audience coming to see? Is it the biggest date of the year? Are there many holidays in the run? There are several calculations which you, as well as the industry, are looking at. When these things are well calculated, you don’t take the pressure of it.”

Additionally, the actor expressed gratitude saying, “I am in a good space. Nobody knew me when I came to the city and now, I am recognized in every corner of the country. That’s something to be grateful about.”

Backed by T-series with Anees Bazmee at the helm, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ releases on November 1. In the film, Kartik will face two Manjulikas- Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri plays his love interest and Vijay Raaz plays a key role. Moreover, Rajpal Yadav returns as Rooh Baba’s sidekick. The title with compete with Rohit Shetty’s Ramayana-inspired mega-starrer ‘Singham Again.’