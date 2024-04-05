Bhuvan Bam returns as Vasya in ‘Taaza Khabar’ Season 2

Bhuvan Bam, known for his portrayal of Vasya in the action-packed drama series ‘Taaza Khabar’, is set to return for its second season, as revealed in a captivating promo shared by Disney+ Hotstar on Friday.

The promo clip, shared on Instagram, teased fans with a glimpse into Vasya’s world, showing his shock upon discovering reports of his own demise, while his loved ones grapple with the emotional fallout of the news.

Apart from Bam, the series features a stellar cast including Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab, and Nitya Mathur.

Produced by Rohit Raj & Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines productions, the series is directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain & Abbas Dalal.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Bhuvan Bam shared, “The first season of ‘Taaza Khabar’ received overwhelming love and appreciation from the audience, for which I am deeply grateful. Portraying Vasya has been a profound journey for me, and I’m thrilled to delve deeper into his character in the upcoming season. I resonate with Vasya on many levels, and slipping back into his shoes is both enriching and exciting. I’m immensely thankful to Disney+ Hotstar for this opportunity, and I can’t wait for viewers to embark on this thrilling ride with us.”

Director Himank Gaur added, “With the second season of ‘Taaza Khabar’, we aim to elevate the stakes and delve further into Vasya’s world. The first season introduced audiences to a realm of magical powers and their repercussions, and we’re excited to explore new dimensions in the upcoming season. Bhuvan Bam has effortlessly brought Vasya to life, and we’re confident that audiences will be captivated by what’s in store.”

While the release date for the second season remains under wraps, anticipation is running high among fans eager to witness Vasya’s next adventure.