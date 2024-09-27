Bhuvan Bam on working with Jaaved Jaaferi in ‘Taaza Khabar’: “Dream come true”

Fans of the hit series ‘Taaza Khabar’ have something to celebrate as the show makes its much-anticipated return to Disney+ Hotstar on September 27, 2024. This season promises a thrilling storyline with the introduction of a new formidable villain, played by the talented Javed Jaffrey. Bhuvan Bam, the internet sensation and lead star, recently shared his enthusiasm about collaborating with Jaffrey, who takes on the role of Yusuf, a character that embodies a powerful adversary in the series.

In a recent interview, Bam reflected on the dynamic between his character, Vasya, and Jaffrey’s Yusuf. “Working with Javed sir has been a dream come true,” he said, revealing that he has long admired Jaffrey as a childhood idol. “While I’d much prefer him as a friend, having Yusuf as my nemesis brings exciting dramatic tension to the show.”

As ‘Taaza Khabar’ unfolds, Vasya’s life spirals into darkness as he confronts the menacing Yusuf Akhtar, who poses a significant threat not only to him but also to his loved ones. The stakes raise dramatically as Vasya navigates these challenges, with the potential for his vardaan—an element of supernatural aid—to play a crucial role once again.

Bhuvan Bam also took a moment to praise Jaffrey’s presence on set, noting that the veteran actor brought an infectious energy and humor to the filming process. “His wit and warmth have really uplifted the atmosphere, and I feel like collaborating with him has elevated my own performance,” Bam remarked. The camaraderie off-screen between the two actors hints at a vibrant chemistry that fans will likely enjoy on-screen.

Bam’s rise to fame began with a viral video in which he humorously critiqued insensitive journalism surrounding the Kashmir floods, sparking the launch of his YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines, in 2015. His comedic skits, often depicting the life of an urban teenager, have since garnered millions of followers and established him as a prominent figure in Indian entertainment.