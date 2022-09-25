Soumojeet Adak’s ‘Hridaypur’ motion poster out!

Director Soumojeet Adak is all geared up for his new thriller ‘Hridaypur’ featuring Saurav Das, Arna Mukhopadhyay, and Darshana Banik in lead roles. The motion poster of the film offers a rustic touch.

The makers unveiled the motion poster of Hridaypur that introduces us to the lead characters. Actor Saurav Das is to come face-to-face with Arna Mukhopadhyay in the new film that is an amalgamation of love and thrill.

The motion poster offers a bunch of rustic frames that have their own unique tropes and cinematic language. The film also casts Aishwarya Sen, Rajatava Dutta, Tonni Laha Roy, and Debaprasad Halder in prominent roles. Apart from them, Sawon Chakraborty, Barun Chakraborty, Rana Basu Thakur, Sudeep Dhara, and Payal Roy also acted in the film.

Saurav Das plays the character of ‘Arjun’, a health worker who came to the village from the city, Arna Mukhopadhyay will be seen in the role of ‘Shakti’ and Darshana Banik will be essaying the character of ‘Shree’. It is going to be an absorbing thriller personifying the crisis of the human heart and mind.

Sharing the motion poster on his Instagram handle, actor Saurav Das wrote, “Overcoming the barriers of complexes we’ll meet in ‘Hridaypur’. Presenting the official announcement video of the film.”

Produced by Pradeep Bajaj and Arijit Bose, the film will be released under the banner of White Feathers Production and Kolkata Films.