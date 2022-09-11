Kolsi’s music video ‘Pujo Elo Bole’ adds to Durga Puja spirit

Preparations for Durga Puja, the most celebrated festival of Bengal are in full swing. From pandal constructions to idol making, shopping to planning, Bengalis are geared up for the week-long festivity.

To add to this spirit of Durga Puja, Kolsi launched their Pujo song ‘Pujo Elo Bole’. Under the management of Aras Vision, Raja Banerjee gave lyrics and direction, music direction is done by M. Tirtha.

The song was launched on September 5, in the gracious presence of singers like Pota (Cactus), Ankita Bhattacharya, Surojit Chatterjee, Kharaj Mukherjee and others.

“Pujo Elo Bole beautifully captures the Puja mood and the festive vibe. It feels great to be a part of the song. I sang it along with Ankita and Kharaj da and hope you’ll enjoy it. Kolsi took a great initiative of coming up with a puja song at the peak of the festival,” said singer Surojit Chatterjee.

Singer Ankita Bhattacharya was caught in a festive mood while grooving to the tune. “I feel lucky to be a part of this great initiative. I have had the opportunity to sing with such senior and talented artists. Please listen to the song and you’ll enjoy,” said the singer.

Kolsi is a dream venture of Sri Mantaj Ali to carry forward the traditional cuisine of Bengali- Khichdi. They sell a wide variety of khichdi like bhuna khichdi, diet khichdi, bhoger khichdi, palak paneer khichdi, mutton kopta khichdi, prawn khichdi and ilish khichdi. To celebrate the spirit and tradition of Durga Puja, they came up with the Puja song ‘Pujo Elo Bole’ sung by Surojit Chatterjee, Ankita Bhattacharya and Kharaj Mukherjee.