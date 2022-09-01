Feluda returns to web with Arindam Sil’s Gangtoke Gondogol

Filmmaker Arindam Sil is set to direct his first Feluda web series based on Satyajit Ray’s novel ‘Gangtoke Gondogol’. Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay is roped in to play the iconic character of Feluda. The Zee5 web series will feature Rwitobroto Mukherjee as Topshe.

Arindam Sil’s Byomkesh Hatyamancha starring Abir Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar released on August 11 was a box office success. Now the director took a leap and started the shoot of his first Feluda web series. Many filmmakers over decades have tried their hands in shaping the iconic character of Feluda on celluloid. Many veteran actors have nailed their part in playing the sleuth.

Arindam Sil who has successfully directed Byomkesh, Mitin Mashi and Shabor franchise has decided to contemporise the plot of Satyajit Ray’s Gangtoke Gondogol. The leading man Parambrata Chattopadhyay who has earlier portrayed Feluda, will once again step into the shoe for the Zee5 series. It will also feature the versatile actor Ritwik Chakraborty as Sashadhar Bose, Rudranil Ghosh to essay the role of Nishikanta Roy.

Arindam Sil’s Feluda will have two additional characters, actress Sauraseni Maitra and actor Rajatava Dutta to play the roles. The director himself will be seen portraying an important character. The makers will be shooting in Kolkata and Sikkim for the detective thriller.