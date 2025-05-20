Cannes 2025: Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal shine at ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ screening

The 78th Cannes Film Festival witnessed a heartwarming moment of cinematic nostalgia on Monday as Indian film legends Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal walked the red carpet for the restored screening of ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’, a classic by maestro Satyajit Ray.

Dressed in timeless elegance, the two icons added old-world charm to the glitzy atmosphere of the French Riviera. Sharmila, graceful as ever, wore a regal green saree, while Simi made her much-awaited Cannes debut in an ethereal ivory ensemble.

Advertisement

The reunion of these two stars, decades after working together in the 1970 classic, sent film lovers into a frenzy online — with social media handles like Diet Sabya sharing sweet moments from their red carpet reunion.

Advertisement

Sharmila was joined by her daughter Saba Pataudi, who looked equally elegant, making it a multigenerational tribute to Indian cinema. But the evening wasn’t just about style and glamour — it was also a celebration of cinematic history.

‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ (‘Days and Nights in the Forest’), one of Satyajit Ray’s lesser-discussed yet powerful works, has received new life through a meticulous restoration that spanned six years.

The man behind this passion project? None other than Wes Anderson — the visionary filmmaker known for ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’.

Anderson, a longtime admirer of Ray’s work, spearheaded the project through his role at Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation. His deep reverence for Ray’s storytelling led to a collaboration involving the Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films, The Criterion Collection, and funding from the Golden Globe Foundation.

Speaking about the film, Anderson praised its layered exploration of relationships, society, and human flaws. “It’s modern, novelistic, and emotionally complex,” he said. “It feels like Ray stepped into Cassavetes territory — exploring clashing egos, unspoken desires, and quiet rebellion. Sharmila Tagore is absolutely magnetic. The great Soumitra Chatterjee, too, is unforgettable.”

Released in 1970, ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ follows four urban men who travel to a rural retreat, only to confront their own moral blind spots, romantic impulses, and personal contradictions.

The film is a nuanced mix of satire, social commentary, and quiet introspection — made even more powerful through Ray’s masterful direction.