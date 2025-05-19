‘Thug Life’: Kamal Haasan draws flak for intimate scenes with 30-year junior co-stars

The trailer of Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated film ‘Thug Life’ finally released on Saturday. However, it received mixed reception. The film marks the reunion of the veteran star with the ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Ahead of its release, several fans have slammed the intimate scenes of Haasan with 30 years junior Trisha Krishnan and Abhirami.

Following the release of the trailer, a Redditor shared screenshots of Kamal Haasan’s intimate scenes with Trisha Krishnan and Abhirami. the user titled the thread as “Noo god, please no.” A discussion over ‘Thug Life’ followed in the comment section.

One user commented, “Not in a million years would I have predicted that Trisha subplot. I was thinking either sister or daughter or sister-in-law.” Another penned, “Trisha is just 3 years older than Shruthi Hassan btw.” A user wrote, “I’m actually tired of seeing kamal makeout on screen. It’s so predictable like please stop.”

Moreover, a user also noted, “Showing intimacy between characters who belong to different generations isn’t the problem. Pretending the age gap doesn’t exist and trying to cater to the mass hero image by romancing an actress your daughter’s age who is only here to play a bimbo shows laziness, unwillingness to put in effort and reinforces many stereotypes.”

Meanwhile, a section of fans are also defending the actor, stating that if the plot demands it, it is alright. A user wrote, “There is nothing wrong in the pairing since the plot demands it. It clearly shows the aged gangster having an affair with a younger woman. But yes, Abhirami and Kamal sharing a lip lock with a 30 year old difference seems odd. However, I suppose the movie portrays their age gap to be small rather than their actual age. The problem is not with older characters romancing younger ones, it arises when an aged actor above 50 tries to play the role of a mid 20 guy and romances with a girl who either is 19 or early 20’s.”

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for the first time after their 1987 film ‘Nayakan.’ Initially, the makers roped in Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi for the title. However, Silambarasan and Ashok replaced them.

The Tamil superstar is not only starring in ‘Thug Life’ but is also co-producing it under his banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. Reportedly, he has also co-written the film’s screenplay.

The title is slated to hit theatres on June 5.

