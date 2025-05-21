Soha Pataudi proudly cheered for her mother as Sharmila Tagore ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ Gets Standing Ovation at Cannes 2025

A historic moment for Indian cinema at Cannes! After six years of careful restoration, Satyajit Ray’s 1970 film ‘Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest)’ premiered in a 4K version in the Cannes Classics section at the 78th edition.

The film stars Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, Rabi Ghosh, Sharmila Tagore, Kaberi Bose, Simi Garewal and Aparna Sen. The whole team received a standing ovation following the premiere, and actor Soha Ali Khan cannot be more proud of her mother.

Advertisement

After the screening, Soha Pataudi, daughter of Tagore, shared a clip from the Cannes Film Festival screening and captioned, “That’s my Amma.”She depicts the audience’s standing ovation for the film, celebrating its enduring influence and the efforts of the restoration team. She expressed her joy on Instagram, emphasizing the moment as a “beautiful celebration of life”.

Advertisement

In the video, everyone gives a resounding ovation to the whole team. The audience’s emotional reaction showed the lasting impact of Ray’s storytelling. The film was presented by Wes Anderson, Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal, and others who helped restore it, making the screening a heartfelt tribute to one of India’s greatest filmmakers.

Anderson, a big fan of Ray, introduced the screening of ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ at Cannes. The film was restored by The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project at L’Immagine Ritrovata, in partnership with the Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films, and the Criterion Collection, with support from the Golden Globe Foundation.

Tagore walked the red carpet in a green saree, joined by her daughter Saba Ali Khan, who wore a bright yellow traditional outfit. Garewal appeared in her classic white gown, alongside Wes Anderson. It was a special and memorable moment.