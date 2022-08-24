‘Ajker Shortcut’ is set to release on September 16

Singer and song-writer Nachiketa Chakraborty’s story is made into a film titled‘ Ajker Shortcut’. Directed by Subir Mondal the story will be brought to life by actors Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Gaurav Chakrabarty, and Bangladeshi actress Apu Biswas. The trailer of the film was launched on Tuesday.

‘Ajker Shortcut’ is a film that deals with the burning issue of Bengal unemployment. The story centers around two characters Vishu, a slum dweller played by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Abesh, played by Gaurav Chakrabarty who lives in a multi-story just beside Vishu’s slum.

Talking about his role Gaurav said, “This boy belongs to an affluent family but he’s very uncertain about his career. One day he thinks of writing a poem, the next day he wants to become a filmmaker and again wants to do something else the other day. He is very confused about his life, which I think many of us of that age can relate to.” On asking why he said yes to the film, the actor shared, “There are various factors, but the primary reason is Nachiketa Chakraborty’s story. Another reason is definitely Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Also, I found the script quite interesting.”

Subir Mondal made his directorial debut in feature films with ‘Ajker Shortcut’. “I was planning to make a full-length film and my friend Nachiketa offered me his story. He said I can do it and boosted up my confidence,” said the director.

Opar Bangla actress Apu Biswas is making her Tollywood debut with this film. She will be portraying the role of a Bangladeshi woman who came to India to seek medical treatment. On that note, the director said, “Bengal has talented actors but we wanted someone who speaks in proper Bangladeshi dialect and Apu fits perfectly to this role.”

Among the lead casts, singer Nachiketa Chakraborty’s daughter Dhansiri Chakraborty was also present at the event. When asked about the film she said, “I am very happy and proud today. We all know Baba is a terrific singer but many people are unaware that he writes so well. So this film is very special to me. Also, I have sung a duet in the film with Baba. It’s a beautiful melody composed by him.”

The film also casts Sandip Bhattacharya, Rajashree Bhowmik, and Biswanath Basu in pivotal roles. Biswanath Basu shared his experience of working on the film saying, “The film deals with very ordinary people who often get unnoticed in the crowd. Everyone acted so well. I played the character of a taxi driver whose life isn’t smooth at all. The film is shaped very realistically.”

‘Ajker Shortcut’is slated to release at the theatres on September 16, 2022.