‘Beauty in Black’ S1 part 2 is here with more mayhem and drama

Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 1 Part 2 is finally here, offering a generous dose of drama, scandal, crimes, and secrets. Following a set of eight riveting episodes, the second segment of the season is here. With eight fresh episodes, viewers have the answers to the cliffhangers that have perplexed them for a long time.

In October 2024, Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ dropped on streaming platform Netflix which soon entangled fans in its web of secrets. As viewers grapple for answers, the makers have finally dropped the second part of the season. The series traces the journeys of two women, Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) and Mallory (Crystle Stewart). The two live vastly different lives. Kimmie is a stripper working to pay off a bogus debt as part of a criminal ring. The ring is set up by the “concierge” and head of security for Mallory’s family, Jules (Charles Malik Whitfield). Kimmie soon becomes the right hand for an elderly dying man, Horace Bellaire (Ricco Ross). Ricco is Mallory’s father-in-law, the head of the family that owns and runs the hair care empire of Chicago, ‘Beauty in Black.’

Advertisement

To refresh your memory, the first part ended with multiple cliffhangers. This included Kimmie’s sister getting kidnapped and the Bellaire family experiencing a loss following Charles’ death. With the new segment, Kimmie is hell-bent on finding her sister and exacting revenge. The official logline of the second chapter reads, “With their empire on the line, the ruthless Bellaire family faces a reckoning as Kimmie fights to save her sister and get revenge — no matter the cost.”

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘Invincible’ Season 3 Episode 7 leaves viewers hungry for more

Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black stars Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Amber Reign Smith as Rain and Crystle Stewart as Mallory. It also stars Ricco Ross as Horace and Debbi Morgan as Olivia. Moreover, it features Richard Lawson as Norman, and Tamera “Tee” Kissen as Body. Other cast members are- Steven G. Norfleet as Charles, Julian Horton as Roy and Terrell Carter as Varney. Finally, the series also has Shannon Wallace as Calvin, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, and Joy Rovaris as Gillian.