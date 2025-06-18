Tyler Perry accused of sexual harassment by former co-star Derek Dixon

Famed actor, director, and media mogul Tyler Perry is facing serious allegations from actor Derek Dixon, who worked extensively on Perry’s popular BET series ‘The Oval’.

According to reports by Variety and Deadline, Derek Dixon has filed a lawsuit accusing Tyler Perry of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and abuse of power.

Advertisement

Dixon, who appeared in 85 episodes of ‘The Oval’, claims Perry used his influence in the entertainment industry to sexually exploit him over a span of several years. The legal complaint also seeks punitive damages of at least $260 million.

Advertisement

The situation reportedly began in 2019 when Dixon, then employed at an events company, met Perry during a party celebrating the launch of Perry’s Atlanta-based film studio.

According to the lawsuit, Perry soon began contacting Dixon directly, eventually offering him the role of Dale on the BET series ‘The Oval’. The complaint suggests that Perry’s interest in Dixon extended beyond professional opportunities, with Perry allegedly inviting him to private events and personal gatherings.

The suit describes one particular incident from June 2021, when Dixon stayed at Perry’s guesthouse. Dixon alleges that Perry, who appeared to be intoxicated at the time, inappropriately touched him by groping his buttocks.

The filing further claims that Perry later climbed into bed with Dixon, despite Dixon’s clear objections. Dixon states that he repeatedly told Perry he was not interested in a sexual relationship but felt pressured to maintain the connection to protect his budding career.

The complaint also references years of alleged sexual advances via text messages, including sexually explicit remarks and propositions from Perry. Dixon claims that he lived in constant fear of retaliation — worried that rejecting Perry’s advances would lead to his character assassination or his career opportunities vanishing.

Adding to his claims, Dixon alleges that he developed a script for a show titled ‘Losing It’, which Perry expressed interest in producing.

According to the lawsuit, Dixon visited Perry’s home in June 2021 to discuss the project, but the meeting allegedly turned into another inappropriate encounter where Perry again made unwanted sexual advances.

Tyler Perry’s legal team has strongly denied the accusations in the media. His attorney, Matthew Boyd, dismissed the lawsuit as a baseless attempt to extort money from the filmmaker. “This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam,” Boyd told Variety. “Tyler will not shake down, and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”

The legal complaint, as reported by Deadline, lists charges including sexual harassment, sexual assault, infliction of emotional distress, and retaliation.

As of now, Tyler Perry has not made a direct public statement regarding the allegations.