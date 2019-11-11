Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and her ‘one love’ Nick Jonas have been giving some major relationship goals ever since the duo tied the knot in December 2018. From indulging in cute social-media PDA to posting their adorable pictures, the couple never misses a chance to express their love for each other. And Nick once again did the same when he couldn’t stop himself from leaving a cute comment on his wife’s picture.

On Sunday, The Sky Is Pink actress, who is in Delhi for the shooting of her upcoming film The White Tiger, took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of herself. The actress can be seen taking a selfie in a blue top. She looks pretty in curls and was carrying a simple makeup look.

Alongside the photograph, she wrote, “The wound is the place where the Light enters you.” – Rumi #setlife #musings (sic).”



As soon as the Baywatch actress uploaded the picture, husband Nick Jonas commented on it, “So beautiful”.

Nick Jonas was in Cannes for NRJ Music Awards 2019, where Jonas Brothers were honoured with the Prix d’honneur Award.

On Saturday, Nick took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of him getting excited. Alongside the video, he wrote, “Another one!!! Thank you @nrjhitmusiconly for the Prix d’honneur award. We are blown away (Sic).”

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in The White Tiger which is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning novel of the same name.

Helmed by Ramin Bahrani, the film will unveil an extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora. In the film, Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time.