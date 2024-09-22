Rhea Chakraborty hosts Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar in ‘Chapter 2’ podcast

Rhea Chakraborty is stepping into a new phase of her life with her podcast, ‘Chapter 2’, which reflects her journey of personal growth and renewal. Known for candid conversations and authentic interactions, the podcast explores themes of moving forward and embracing new beginnings. After receiving appreciation for her previous episodes with Bollywood stars like Sushmita Sen and Aamir Khan, Rhea is back with an exciting third episode, this time featuring the power couple, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

Rhea took to social media to announce the release of this episode, sharing her excitement with her followers. In her post, she wrote, “These two @shibaniakhtar @faroutakhtar have my whole ♥️. I find their authenticity refreshing and their banter hilarious!” She invited fans to tune in and share their thoughts on the episode, which is now available on YouTube.

The third episode promises a refreshing and insightful discussion as Rhea engages with Farhan and Shibani. The topics resonate with their lives and shared experiences. Known for their creativity and candidness, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar bring their unique charm to the conversation, providing fans with an entertaining and honest glimpse into their personal and professional lives.

Rhea Chakraborty launched ‘Chapter 2’ on her birthday, marking it as a symbol of fresh starts and new possibilities. With each episode, she aims to offer her listeners meaningful content that is both relatable and inspiring. Her journey from a VJ to an actress and now a podcast host is full of ups and downs. But this new project shows her resilience and determination to keep moving forward.

The podcast has already gained a positive response for its unfiltered and authentic conversations. Fans appreciate the natural flow of discussions and the personal touch Rhea brings to the table.