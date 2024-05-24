‘Bajrang Aur Ali’ trailer: Jaiveer celebrates unity in diversity

The much-anticipated trailer for ‘Bajrang Aur Ali,’ starring Jaiveer, has just been released, and it’s already generating a buzz.

This film, directed and written by Jaiveer, tells the heartfelt story of Bajrang and Ali, two friends from different cultural backgrounds—one Hindu, the other Muslim. Their friendship stands as a powerful symbol of unity and mutual respect amidst diversity.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaiveer Sharma (@jveerr)

Jaiveer expressed his excitement and pride about the trailer’s release, stating, “I am thrilled and incredibly proud to announce that the trailer for ‘Bajrang Aur Ali’ is now live! This film has been a labor of love and passion, crafted with the utmost dedication. I am confident it will resonate deeply with audiences, inspiring both thought and unity. ‘Bajrang Aur Ali’ is designed to unite our nation, spreading love and positivity. I believe everyone who sees this film will leave the theatre feeling uplifted and proud.”

He further appealed to the audience for their support, saying, “I humbly ask for your support and love for ‘Bajrang Aur Ali’—it’s the film our nation needs at this moment. Let’s make it a resounding success together.”

Produced by UtterUp Films, the movie is set to hit theatres on June 7. Adding to the film’s appeal, the music has been composed by Yug Bhusal, with songs sung by the legendary Udit Narayan and Daler Mehndi.

The trailer, rich with emotional and cultural nuances, promises a touching narrative that celebrates the beauty of friendship beyond religious boundaries. Fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, anticipating a story that not only entertains but also fosters a sense of unity and hope.