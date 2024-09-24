Ayushmann Khurrana x Pashmina Roshan: New track ‘Jachdi’ to drop this Navratri

Ayushmann Khurrana and Pashmina Roshan are gearing up to release his latest track titled ‘Jachdi.’ Fresh off the success of his previous song ‘Reh Ja,’ Khurrana continues to showcase his musical prowess, keeping fans eagerly anticipating what he has in store.

The song ‘Jachdi’ features a captivating music video that pairs Ayushmann Khurrana with actress Pashmina Roshan, who is not only a rising star but also the cousin of Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and the daughter of renowned music composer Rajesh Roshan.

On Monday, Khurrana took to Instagram to unveil the first poster for ‘Jachdi.’ The image shows the two artists dressed in elegant traditional attire, sharing an affectionate gaze that hints at the chemistry they will bring to the project.

In his post, Khurrana expressed his enthusiasm. He wrote, ‘Aa raha hu leke #Jachdi iss Navratri ko aur LIT banane featuring the stunning @pashminaroshan. The track drops on 27th September. Presave Now. Link In Bio.’

As the release date approaches, excitement is building among fans who are eager to experience the vibrant energy of ‘Jachdi,’ particularly as it coincides with the festive spirit of Navratri.

On the acting front, Ayushmann Khurrana recently reflected on his role in ‘Dream Girl 2,’ which released in 2023. With the film’s one-year anniversary just behind him, he shared his heartfelt memories and the joy it brought to audiences.

‘The love and appreciation that Dream Girl 2 keeps on garnering has truly been a delight! The film will always hold a special place in my heart… Not only because of the success it got but for the joy it spread amongst people,’ Khurrana remarked.

In ‘Dream Girl 2,’ Khurrana played the character Pooja, a role that required him to convincingly portray a woman. Reflecting on his experience, he noted, ‘As an actor, if you can evoke a sense of happiness in your audience and bring a smile to their faces, I feel it’s half the job. And, that’s what Dream Girl 2 did.’