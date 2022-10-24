Follow Us:
  1. Home » Entertainment » Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates India’s win on airport

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates India’s win on airport

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana witnessed Ravichandran Ashwin score the winning run in India’s nail-biting victory over Pakistan while he was on the runway in his flight home (Chandigarh) from Mumbai on Sunday.

SNS | New Delhi | October 24, 2022 10:13 am

Ayushmann Khurrana, india pakistan match, t20 india vs pak, t20 cricket match, doctorG

(Twitter / @ayushmannk)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana witnessed Ravichandran Ashwin score the winning run in India’s nail-biting victory over Pakistan while he was on the runway in his flight home (Chandigarh) from Mumbai on Sunday. The entire aircraft then erupted in celebration.

To allow passengers to watch the final seconds on their phones, the thoughtful pilot postponed takeoff. When India won, the engines roared in celebration.

Then Ayushmann tweeted a lengthy message of victory. The actor tweeted:

(Inputs from IANS)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

'Badhaai Ho' star cast celebrates 4 years of the film
Ayushmann Khurrana's parents held a special screening of DOCTOR G for friends & family
The story behind Ayushmann's pics with headless people in airplane