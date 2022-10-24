Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates India’s win on airport

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana witnessed Ravichandran Ashwin score the winning run in India’s nail-biting victory over Pakistan while he was on the runway in his flight home (Chandigarh) from Mumbai on Sunday. The entire aircraft then erupted in celebration.

To allow passengers to watch the final seconds on their phones, the thoughtful pilot postponed takeoff. When India won, the engines roared in celebration.

Then Ayushmann tweeted a lengthy message of victory. The actor tweeted:

This story is for my future generations. I watched the final two overs inside the Mumbai-Chandigarh flight just before taking off with the passengers glued to their cell phones. I’m sure the cricket fanatic pilot delayed it deliberately by 5 mins, and nobody was complaining. 1/2 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 23, 2022

Pandya and DK got out. Then came in Ashwin. Coolly gauged the wide ball. Well left. Scored the final runs. I’ve never witnessed a collective uproar of applause inside an aircraft. All this was happening while we were full throttle on the runway. Great timing by the flight captain — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 23, 2022

Wish I could record it on my phone. But let me confess, I’m socially awkward doing these things. Also I wanted to live this experience. Thank you team india and Virat for bringing in Diwali a day early. #INDvsPAK — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 23, 2022

(Inputs from IANS)