Divya Dutta says no to marriage, and yes to self-love and freedom

Divya Dutta, known for her powerful performances and warm screen presence, recently shared her thoughts on love, marriage, and companionship in a candid conversation with Hindi Rush.

The actress made it clear that tying the knot is not on her priority list, and she’s completely at peace with that decision.

“I don’t want to get married,” Divya said unapologetically, while explaining that what truly matters to her is having a meaningful connection. “I would love to have a companion — someone I can travel with, someone I connect with. But even if that doesn’t happen, I’m genuinely happy. I enjoy my life and I have wonderful friends who complete me.”

The actress emphasized that self-love is non-negotiable. She shared how she no longer believes that being in a relationship is the only path to feeling complete.

“There was a time when I used to think you need someone else to complete you. I used to wear my heart on my sleeve, but not anymore,” she reflected.

Divya Dutta, with her characteristic wit, recounted a quote her best friend sent her that perfectly sums up her journey.

“Someone once asked, ‘Why are you single? You’re beautiful, attractive, and caring.’ I simply said, ‘I think I’m overqualified.’”

While Divya enjoys the attention she receives, she believes that relationships should come from genuine connection, not societal expectations.

“It’s great if you find a good partner, but if not, life still goes on beautifully. Why should anyone settle for a dysfunctional relationship? It’s far better to nurture yourself than lower yourself to stay in something that doesn’t bring you joy,” she explained.

On the professional front, Divya was recently seen in ‘Chhaava’, where she shared the screen with Vicky Kaushal, who played Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Divya’s next project, ‘Nastik’, is already creating buzz.

Divya Dutta’s career has been a journey of versatility and depth. From her debut in ‘Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna’ in 1994 to acclaimed roles in ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Welcome to Sajjanpur’, ‘Delhi-6’, ‘Heroine’, and ‘Badlapur’, she has carved out a space for herself as one of Indian cinema’s most dependable and nuanced actors. Her role in ‘Irada’ even won her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.