Audiences can’t wait to see Alaya F in Freddy

Alaya F recently dropped the poster of her upcoming film ‘Freddy’ which was immediately received with a flood of excited messages from her fans. The anticipation surrounding the young, promising actress’ return to screens post-pandemic speaks volumes for her popularity and appeal with the youth.

While a string of fresh faces was making their inroads into the Hindi film industry, most placed their bets on Alaya F, who made her big Bollywood debut with ‘Jaawani Jaaneman’. The young actress with her talent and refreshing screen presence was the most promising debutante of the year and left an indelible mark on the audience.

It’s daunting for any newcomer to share space with Padmashri and National award winners like Tabu and Saif Ali Khan in your very first film. However, Alaya held her own and showed extreme confidence. She bowled over the critics and received unanimous praise for her performance in the coming-of-age film that won her the Filmfare award for ‘Best Female Debut’

The excitement mounts for Freddy as Alaya F has been one of the most intriguing and supported young actors, her very first film had the industry sit up and take notice and post her debut is now already part of three promising projects including Freddy, U-Turn in which she plays the lead and Anurag Kashyap’s next.