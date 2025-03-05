Sun, sand & style: Bollywood beauties turning up the beach glam

With the sun shining brighter, it’s officially beach season — the perfect excuse to unwind by the waves. Whether you’re planning a tropical getaway or just daydreaming about your next vacation, the right outfit can make all the difference. If you’re looking for style inspiration, leading ladies of Bollywood are turning up the heat with their stunning beach looks. From breezy dresses to bold bikinis, these divas are serving major fashion goals.

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri knows how to keep it classy and comfortable. The Animal actress rocked a black bikini set, effortlessly paired with a beige wrap skirt. With black shades and a cap to complete the look, Triptii proves that simplicity can be striking. This laid-back style is perfect for lounging by the shore or catching a sunset stroll.

Radhikka Madan

Radhikka Madan isn’t afraid to make a statement. The actress turned heads in an olive green bikini set, elevated by delicate pearl details along the neckline. Her look strikes the perfect balance between bold and elegant. Add some shell jewellery, and you’ve got the perfect beach ensemble that blends nature and glamour.

Sonakshi Sinha

Not a fan of bikinis? Take cues from Sonakshi Sinha. The Heeramandi actress embraced vibrant vibes in a full-length off-shoulder dress with playful frills. The flowy silhouette is perfect for anyone who wants to stay stylish without compromising on comfort. This look is proof that you can keep it covered while still radiating beachside charm.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor’s beach style is all about fun and flirty energy. She stunned in a pink bikini set, keeping accessories minimal with bracelets and sunglasses. If you’re into vibrant hues and youthful vibes, this look is your perfect beach-day inspiration.

Alaya F

Alaya F brought her A-game with a black bikini featuring a striking back design. Adding metal sunglasses and minimalist earrings, she kept the look sleek yet edgy. If you’re planning to show off your toned physique with a touch of sass, this is the look to bookmark.

Whether you’re into bold bikinis or breezy beach dresses, these Bollywood beauties have something for everyone. So, the next time you’re packing for a beach trip, let these style icons guide your wardrobe choices — and get ready to make waves with your fashion game!