Athiya Shetty Reacts to Wedding Rumours With KL Rahul

Actor Athiya Shetty daughter of actor Sunil Shetty and her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul have been dating each other for quite some time. The two often share adorable pictures on Instagram for each other. The couple has been creating buzz ever since Athiya’s adorable birthday post for her boyfriend. Several reports suggested that the couple will tie knots by the year-end in a lavish South Indian wedding and that the two will rent an apartment together and start living in. The Mubarakan actor has now reacted to these rumours.

Athiya revealed that the new home is for her and her family while speaking at an occasion. She told ETimes, “I am not moving in with anyone, but my parents!” The Shetty clan currently resides in South Mumbai on Altamount Road. She also turned down any questions about her wedding and stated that she did not worry about what people thought about her. Athiya said, “I am not answering any of these questions. I am tired of all this, now I only laugh them off. Let people think whatever they want to.