Follow Us:
  1. Home » Entertainment » Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari pens down an emotional note as she gets nostalgic thinking about her journey to success

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari pens down an emotional note as she gets nostalgic thinking about her journey to success

She took to her social media and penned down a note drenched in nostalgia. She talked about how she had made impulsive decisions that have somehow resulted in fruition.

SNS | New Delhi | September 24, 2022 1:51 pm

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari pens down an emotional note (SNS)

Indian filmmaker, author, and producer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari attended all about music yesterday and saw several young minds with bright eyes full of dreams.

All she could think about was how she had embarked on the journey to become a filmmaker back then. She took to her social media and penned down a note drenched in nostalgia. She talked about how she had made impulsive decisions that have somehow resulted in fruition.

Sharing a bunch of pictures from her young days, she shared about the journey to success.

Check out:

While Ashwiny has marked her success, it was in 2017 when she won the award for the best debut director for the film Nil Battey Sannata at Filmfare. Later she also won the award for best director at Zee Cine Awards. Meanwhile, on the work front Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is gearing up for her digital debut with Faadu, and films like Tarla & Bawaal are in her kitty.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares shares experience of directing for KBC'22
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's heartfelt note for her web series 'Faadu'
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on choosing Abhishek Banerjee for 'Ankahi Kahaniya'