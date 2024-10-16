Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari championing women through cinema

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has become one of the most notable filmmakers in contemporary Indian cinema, known for her ability to tell stories that place women at the center.

As she celebrates her birthday, it’s worth taking a moment to appreciate her unique contribution to the film industry, especially through the lens of female-oriented narratives.

Her work consistently brings a refreshing perspective, one that moves beyond clichés and stereotypical portrayals of women. Instead, Tiwari’s films shine a light on the complex realities women face in everyday life—whether it’s the personal, professional, or societal spheres.

Advertisement

Through her films, she doesn’t just tell women’s stories; she gives them a voice, a platform, and a sense of authenticity that is often lacking in mainstream cinema.

Tiwari’s journey as a filmmaker has seen a series of impactful films that have resonated deeply with audiences. ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ (2016), which was later remade in Tamil as ‘Amma Kanakku’, is a heartfelt tale of a mother’s determination to educate her daughter despite the odds. It presents a narrative that champions education, particularly for girls, and highlights the generational impact of female empowerment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@ashwinyiyertiwari)

Following this, she directed ‘Panga’ (2020), a story about a former kabaddi player, played by Kangana Ranaut, who makes a comeback after marriage and motherhood. The film explores the idea of reclaiming one’s identity after the responsibilities of family life and presents an inspiring portrayal of modern womanhood.

Another notable project of hers is the short film ‘Ghar Ki Murgi’ (2020), which revolves around the often-overlooked sacrifices made by homemakers.

Her most recent venture, ‘Tarla’ (2023), a biopic on the life of the famous Indian chef Tarla Dalal, offers another inspiring narrative centered around a woman who pursued her passion and achieved success.

While body of work of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has heavy association with female-centric films, she achieved mainstream recognition with ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ (2017), a romantic comedy-drama that became a commercial and critical success. Starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao, the film’s charming portrayal of small-town life, coupled with strong performances and witty dialogue, made it a crowd favorite. ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ not only won over audiences but also earned Tiwari the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Director.