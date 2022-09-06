‘Chup is an ode to art & spirit of every artist’: Shreya Dhanwanthary

Bringing to screen a totally unconventional and unique story, Shreya Dhanwanthary starrer Chup- Revenge of an artist has indulged the audience in a bizarre and intriguing trailer of the film. Overwhelmed with a range of emotions, Shreya Dhanwanthary expressed her admiration towards the late legendary actor Guru Dutt, along with gratitude for having worked with a visionary director like R Balki.

The trailer of Chup- Revenge of an artist, unfolds a stirring, spine-chilling and riveting backdrop with an intriguing plot that leaves you hooked. Shreya Dhanwanthary, who rose to fame with the overnight success of Scam 1992, is now set to cast her magic on the silver screen with her unconventional, interesting, and power-packed performance in her upcoming film Chup, directed by R Balki co-starring Dulquer Salman, along with Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt.

Holding the infamous and unfortunate dismissal of, now considered cult film Kaagaz Ke Phool, at its core, Chup is a crime-thriller that blows your mind with the thrilling never-seen-before concept.

Talking about the trailer, Shreya Dhanwanthary said, “Chup is an ode to art and the spirit of every artist. While it also plays a tribute to the late legendary actor/director Guru Dutt, the film quintessentially respects the lives and the work of artists across all quarters. “R Balki is a maverick and I am fortunate to not only be a part of this incredibly interesting story but also, generally, be around his mind.”

The scam 1992 actress who has been ruling the digital world with her versatile performances by portraying a varied range of characters, shifts to the silver screen with yet another groundbreaking performance. From nailing the role of a journalist in Scam 1992 and Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to make a lasting impression in the hit series The Family Man, Shreya has proven her mettle as an actor. Apart from the series, Shreya has also been receiving immense love and critical appreciation for her breakout performances in Loop Lapeta, Birth, and Gray.

Releasing on the 23rd of September, the psychological, crime-thriller will mark Shreya Dhanwanthary’s debut on the silver screen, posting her remarkable run on the digital platforms.

After Chup-Revenge Of The Artist, Shreya has Adbhut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui lined up for release.