After Arpita Khan gave birth to a baby girl on Salman Khan’s birthday, her husband, Aayush Sharma shared the first glimpse of daughter Ayat on social media.

Aayush took to his official Instagram handle to share a series of adorable pictures with his new-born.

He captioned them, “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy.”

The comments section of the post was filled with congratulatory wishes for the couple.

Tennis star Sania Mirza, Pranutan Bahl, Mukesh Chhabra, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others were the first ones to wish them.

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush announced the news on social media on Friday. Both shared identical posts and Aayush wrote, “We’ve been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma.”

Arpita and Aayush got married in Hyderabad on 18 November 2014 and the couple welcomed their first child Adil on March 30, 2016.