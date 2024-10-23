Ariana Grande apologizes to Elvira: What sparked the apology?

Pop superstar Ariana Grande has expressed regret following comments made by Cassandra Peterson, famously known as Elvira, regarding an encounter the two had several years ago.

In a recent viral video, Peterson recounted one of her less favorable interactions with a celebrity, revealing that Grande had declined to take a photo with her during a backstage visit at a Knott’s Berry Farm event.

Peterson shared the story while reflecting on her experiences with various stars. She recounted how Grande arrived at the event accompanied by a large group of friends and family, requesting multiple tickets for them.

After the performance, Peterson mentioned that she signed autographs for Grande’s entourage. However, when she asked Grande for a photo together, the pop icon reportedly declined, saying, “Nah, I don’t really do that.” Peterson also noted that Grande left the venue before the show began.

After Peterson’s comments gained traction online, Ariana Grande took to Instagram to clarify her side of the story and to extend an apology. In her heartfelt message, Grande expressed her sadness upon hearing Peterson’s recollections.

She explained, “I actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because I had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family.” Grande mentioned that this encounter took place around seven years ago, a time when she struggled with public appearances and large crowds. She added, “But if I’m misremembering this moment, I sincerely apologize for offending you so.”