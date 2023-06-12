A fresh wave of musical talent has arrived on the scene with the introduction of Khatija Rahman as a new composer. Stepping out from her renowned role as a singer, Khatija has taken the bold leap into the world of composing. She is all set to bring a unique and captivating touch to the industry as she explores her creative prowess in this new role.

Khatija Rahman, renowned singer and daughter of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, is set to make her mark as a music composer in the film industry. Director Halitha Shameem expressed her excitement about collaborating with Khatija on the upcoming Tamil film, Minmini, and praised her exceptional talent in a tweet.

In an interview, Khatija shared her journey, stating that last year she was exploring different paths while juggling singing and other commitments. However, another project came her way, led by a female director, which sparked her interest and led to her decision to venture into composing.

Khatija Rahman, renowned for her vocal support of women’s empowerment and promoting peace, marked her entry into the playback singing arena with the widely acclaimed 2010 film Enthiran. She lent her captivating voice to the film’s title track, showcasing her versatility by singing in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu languages. She has also collaborated with Irish band U2 on their single “Ahimsa” in 2019, highlighting the power of non-violence. Her performance of this track during U2’s Joshua Tree Tour in Mumbai garnered attention.

Furthermore, Khatija Rahman was featured on the song “Iltaja” by Grammy Award-winning composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej, emphasizing the message of sustainability.

Last year, Khatija tied the knot with audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed.

The eagerly anticipated film, Minmini, starring Esther Anil, Gaurav Kalai, and Pravin Kishore in lead roles, is scheduled for release later this year. Excitement surrounds Khatija Rahman’s debut as a music composer, and fans are eagerly awaiting the musical magic she will bring to the screen.