Amazon Prime Video has recently unveiled a documentary series titled “AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind,” which provides an inside look into the life of Amritpal Singh Dhillon, widely recognized as AP Dhillon. As this documentary gains traction, let’s shift our focus to some of his standout songs that have left a mark in the music world. Here are some of AP Dhillon best songs.

1. Saada Pyaar:

A poignant heartbreak song that strikes a chord with many. Crafted by Money Musik, this track has garnered millions of views on YouTube, making it an absolute hit.

2. Brown Munde:

Released on September 18, 2020, under the Run-up Records label, “Brown Munde” has amassed over 415 million views on YouTube. The music video features notable appearances by NAV, Sidhu Moosewala, and Steel Banglez. This song’s popularity extends beyond borders, even capturing the attention of Bollywood stars.

3. Desires:

Another hit from AP Dhillon, “Desires,” boasts lyrics penned by Shinda Kahlon. The music video, released by Run-Up Records, once gained significant attention. However, it faced a copyright claim by an individual named ‘Sandeep Bhullar,’ leading to its removal from YouTube.

4. Excuses:

Often dubbed as the ‘Heartbreak’ song, this collaborative effort between AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill has garnered around 100 million views on YouTube. Intense provides the music for this track, which has found its way into memes, reels, and nearly everyone’s playlist. It even sparked the ‘Kehndi Hundi Si’ trend online, derived from a line in the song.

5. Majhail:

Produced in collaboration with Manni Sandhu, “Majhail” has clocked millions of views online. Its infectious beats and lively music make it a must-add to any party playlist.

Feel free to share your favorite among these songs in the comments section. Music enthusiasts are bound to have their personal picks among these hits.