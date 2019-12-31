Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating the New Year vacations in style in Switzerland.

After posting ski pictures of themselves amidst the Swiss Alps with Bollywood couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Anushka shared another picture from her holiday.

In the recent picture that the 31-year-old posted on Instagram, Anushka is seen wearing a mustard heavy jacket with black pants, fur boots, and a cap.

She captioned the picture, “Gazing at 2020.”

The Zero actress also shared snapshots from her holiday through her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Switzerland, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero.

While rumours of her doing Farah Khan’s remake of Satte Pe Satta have been rife, nothing has been officially announced yet.